Short Interest in Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Drops By 58.4%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the March 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Aristocrat Leisure stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.61. Aristocrat Leisure has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $29.12.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, digital social games, and casino management systems, as well as social web and mobile gaming services.

