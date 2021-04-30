Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Declines By 61.9%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the March 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BDRFY stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $24.54.

Several research analysts have commented on BDRFY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

