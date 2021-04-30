Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Declines By 61.9%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the March 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BDRFY stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $24.54.

Several research analysts have commented on BDRFY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

