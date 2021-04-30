Short Interest in Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Decreases By 54.1%

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the March 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,485,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CCTC opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Clean Coal Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07.
Clean Coal Technologies Company Profile
