Short Interest in Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Declines By 62.3%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the March 31st total of 269,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $3.86.
Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.42 million during the quarter.
About Copper Mountain Mining
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
