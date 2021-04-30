Short Interest in Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Declines By 62.3%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the March 31st total of 269,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $3.86.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.42 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.