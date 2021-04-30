Short Interest in Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Declines By 76.2%

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

DSTZF remained flat at $$9.25 during trading hours on Thursday. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,560. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39. Distell Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43.

About Distell Group

Distell Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and markets wines, spirits, ciders, and other ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers its products primarily under the Alto, Scottish Leader, Black Bottle, Bunnahabhain, Tobermory, Deanston, Ledaig, Cruz Vodka, Kibao, Kingfisher, Caprice Wines, Hunter's Choice, Altar Wines, and Yatta Juice brands.

