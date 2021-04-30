Short Interest in Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Drops By 41.9%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the March 31st total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.2 days.

FINGF traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $26.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on FINGF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Finning International from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Finning International from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Finning International from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

