Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Rises By 76.0%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the March 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTXN. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 72,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,553. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.