Short Interest in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Drops By 41.9%

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,300 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the March 31st total of 358,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,781,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 370,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUSN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,960. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

