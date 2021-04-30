Short Interest in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Grows By 72.8%

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, an increase of 72.8% from the March 31st total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLTO. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Galecto alerts:

NASDAQ:GLTO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,648. Galecto has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Galecto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Galecto during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Galecto during the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Galecto during the 4th quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Galecto during the 4th quarter valued at $2,594,000.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.