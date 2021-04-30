Short Interest in Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Rises By 400.0%

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

GMDMF opened at $1.00 on Friday. Gem Diamonds has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

