Short Interest in Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Decreases By 36.7%

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the March 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS GLGI opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. Greystone Logistics has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $1.47.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

