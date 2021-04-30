Short Interest in Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Decreases By 36.7%

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the March 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS GLGI opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. Greystone Logistics has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $1.47.
Greystone Logistics Company Profile
