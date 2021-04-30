Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Rises By 179.9%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,700 shares, an increase of 179.9% from the March 31st total of 1,265,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,475.3 days.

OTCMKTS:GRBMF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.05. 10,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. Grupo Bimbo has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $2.34.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

