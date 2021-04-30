Short Interest in Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Rises By 114.6%

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 114.6% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCHEF remained flat at $$1.41 during trading hours on Friday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

