Short Interest in H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Decreases By 81.4%

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the March 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

H2O Innovation stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.34. H2O Innovation has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $161.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.70.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.83 million during the quarter. H2O Innovation had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HEOFF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on H2O Innovation from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

