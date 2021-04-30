Short Interest in Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Declines By 37.7%

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the March 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CBDHF opened at $0.98 on Friday. Hempfusion Wellness has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.88.

Hempfusion Wellness Company Profile

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, manufactures, markets, and sells hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) and probiotic products in the United States. Its products include tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; probiotic enzymes and digestive capsules, and topical products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products that are versions of its hemp extract-based and probiotic products.

