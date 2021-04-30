Short Interest in ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Expands By 200.0%

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ICTSF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486. ICTS International has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51.

About ICTS International

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Airport Security and Other Aviation Services; and Authentication Technology segments. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, cargo screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, security concept development, security system design, implementation and assimilation, and security surveys and audits.

