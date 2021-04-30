Short Interest in ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Expands By 200.0%

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:ICTSF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486. ICTS International has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51.
About ICTS International
