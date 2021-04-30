Short Interest in Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Declines By 50.0%

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MA Private Wealth grew its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 22,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 255.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter.

VBF traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 76,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,131. Invesco Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $20.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

