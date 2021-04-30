Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Expands By 67.9%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $25.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

