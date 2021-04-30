Short Interest in Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Rises By 68.6%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,500 shares, a growth of 68.6% from the March 31st total of 206,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Know Labs stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 52,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,550. Know Labs has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.

Know Labs, Inc, develops, markets, and sells proprietary technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilize electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics, which allow the user to identify, authenticate, and diagnose various organic and non-organic materials and substances.

