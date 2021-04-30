Short Interest in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Increases By 77.7%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 77.7% from the March 31st total of 613,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 868,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

KLIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $1,668,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,634,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $540,218.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,816,054.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,868 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLIC stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.81. 3,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,230. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.29. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.89 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $61.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

