Short Interest in Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Increases By 473.9%

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 473.9% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marks and Spencer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

