Short Interest in Motus Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MOTUY) Rises By 200.0%

Motus Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MOTUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

MOTUY remained flat at $$6.04 during trading on Thursday. Motus has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23.

Get Motus alerts:

Motus Company Profile

Motus Holdings Limited operates in the automotive sector in South Africa, the United Kingdom, Australia, South East Asia, and Southern and East Africa. It operates through four segments: Import and Distribution, Retail and Rental, Motor-Related Financial Services, and Aftermarket Parts. The Import and Distribution segment imports and distributes passenger and light commercial vehicles and parts to a network of dealerships, car rental companies, fleets, and government institutions in South Africa.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Motus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.