Short Interest in Motus Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MOTUY) Rises By 200.0%

Motus Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MOTUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
MOTUY remained flat at $$6.04 during trading on Thursday. Motus has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23.
Motus Company Profile
