Short Interest in NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Expands By 217.0%

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,300 shares, an increase of 217.0% from the March 31st total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NanoVibronix stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. 4,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,753. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. NanoVibronix has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a current ratio of 10.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NanoVibronix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 513,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.86% of NanoVibronix at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

