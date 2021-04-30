Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Declines By 47.1%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of JPC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.75. 164,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,431. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

