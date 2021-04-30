Short Interest in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Decreases By 46.0%

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the March 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PESI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. 25.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

PESI traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.55. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.85 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $7.99.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.