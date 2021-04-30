Short Interest in Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Decreases By 76.1%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ILPMF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.67. 12,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,134. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29. Permanent TSB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67.

Get Permanent TSB Group alerts:

About Permanent TSB Group

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.