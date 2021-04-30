Short Interest in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Declines By 79.9%

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 79.9% from the March 31st total of 139,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PPT opened at $4.68 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPT. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

