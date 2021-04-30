Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Expands By 73.9%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RANJY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Randstad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of Randstad stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $36.75. 5,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.42. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.79.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.9804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

