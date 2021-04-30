Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Drops By 51.0%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,600 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the March 31st total of 678,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 415.8 days.

OTCMKTS RNSDF traded up $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $42.34. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 575. Renault has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.93.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Renault from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

