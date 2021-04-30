Short Interest in Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Drops By 50.0%

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:SKAS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.32. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Saker Aviation Services has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.85.
About Saker Aviation Services
Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Saker Aviation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saker Aviation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.