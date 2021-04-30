Short Interest in Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Drops By 50.0%

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SKAS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.32. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Saker Aviation Services has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.85.

About Saker Aviation Services

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. The company serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance and repair services (MRO); and a consultant for a seaplane base.

