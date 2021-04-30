Short Interest in Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Declines By 40.0%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SHLRF remained flat at $$294.00 during midday trading on Friday. 37 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142. Schindler has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.22.
About Schindler
Recommended Story: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.