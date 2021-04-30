Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Increases By 83.3%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SLVRF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. 182,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,178. Silver One Resources has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.
About Silver One Resources
