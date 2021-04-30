Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Increases By 83.3%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLVRF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. 182,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,178. Silver One Resources has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of its silver assets including Candelaria Silver, Cherokee, Peñasco Quemado, La Frazada, and Pluton projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, USA, and Mexico.

