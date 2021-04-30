Short Interest in Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Declines By 43.8%

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSMY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.29. 1,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.84 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. Sims has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sims’s payout ratio is currently -84.21%.

SMSMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

