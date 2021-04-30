Short Interest in Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Decreases By 38.7%

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the March 31st total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 344.0 days.
STAEF stock remained flat at $$31.96 during midday trading on Friday. Stanley Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $33.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average is $31.40.
About Stanley Electric
