Short Interest in Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Decreases By 38.7%

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the March 31st total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 344.0 days.

STAEF stock remained flat at $$31.96 during midday trading on Friday. Stanley Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $33.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average is $31.40.

About Stanley Electric

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs. It operates through Automotive Equipment, Electronic Components, and Applied Electronic Products segments. The Automotive Equipment Business segment offers LED, HID, and halogen headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, and fog lamps; and automotive LED and light bulbs, etc.

