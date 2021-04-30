Short Interest in Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Drops By 83.3%

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPHRY opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Starpharma has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $19.87.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis. It also develops VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom; and DEP, a dendrimer drug delivery technology, including DEP docetaxel that is in Phase II clinical trials, DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase 1 clinical trial, and DEP irinotecan that is in phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

