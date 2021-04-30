Short Interest in Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Drops By 83.3%

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPHRY opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Starpharma has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $19.87.
About Starpharma
