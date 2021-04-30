Short Interest in Stock Spirits Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) Increases By 100.0%

Stock Spirits Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

SPPGF stock remained flat at $$4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. Stock Spirits Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Thursday.

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

