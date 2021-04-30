Short Interest in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Increases By 293.8%

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,300 shares, a growth of 293.8% from the March 31st total of 210,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Shares of TFII stock traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $86.79. The stock had a trading volume of 487,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. TFI International has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $87.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.64.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
