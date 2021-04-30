Short Interest in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Increases By 293.8%

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,300 shares, a growth of 293.8% from the March 31st total of 210,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of TFII stock traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $86.79. The stock had a trading volume of 487,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. TFI International has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $87.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.64.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

