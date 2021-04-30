Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Expands By 366.7%

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

GGZ opened at $15.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

