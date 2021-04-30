Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Expands By 366.7%

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
GGZ opened at $15.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $15.39.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.
About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
Read More: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.