Short Interest in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Expands By 200.0%

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:IRL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.45. 24,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,601. The New Ireland Fund has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $13.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 165,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 40,256 shares during the period. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

