Short Interest in Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Decreases By 59.0%

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the March 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tongdao Liepin Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of TGDLF opened at $2.59 on Friday. Tongdao Liepin Group has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $2.59.

Tongdao Liepin Group, an investment holding company, operates an online talent services platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various talent services, including professional profile, job and headhunter recommendations, professional social network and career-related content, premium membership, career coaching, and CV advisory services to individual users through its liepin.com Website, mobile app Liepin Tongdao, and WeChat official accounts.

