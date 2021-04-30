Short Interest in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) Expands By 225.0%

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,500 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the March 31st total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 515,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of TWCT stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.95. TWC Tech Holdings II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,363,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,528,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,958,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TWC Tech Holdings II by 205.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 247,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 166,200 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $905,000.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

