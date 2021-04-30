Short Interest in Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Increases By 166.2%

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 166.2% from the March 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 591,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VASO opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. Vaso has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

