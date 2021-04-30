Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Showa Denko K.K. is engaged in chemical business. The company’s business segment consists of Petrochemical, Chemicals, Inorganics, Aluminum, Electronics and Advanced Battery Materials. Showa Denko K.K. is based in Minato-Ku, Japan. “

Get Showa Denko K.K. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHWDY opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. Showa Denko K.K. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $27.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; and organic chemicals comprising acetaldehyde, acetic acid, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol and ester resin, etc.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Showa Denko K.K. (SHWDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Showa Denko K.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Showa Denko K.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.