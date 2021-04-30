Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.780-2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $719.11 million.Shutterstock also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.78-$2.93 EPS.

SSTK stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.03 and a 200 day moving average of $77.02. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 113.51%.

SSTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shutterstock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.71.

In other Shutterstock news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $449,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $1,224,596.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,268 shares of company stock worth $18,174,871. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

