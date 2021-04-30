SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.75

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.75 and traded as high as $5.25. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 1,817 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 million, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SigmaTron International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,491 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.81% of SigmaTron International worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

