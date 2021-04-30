SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.75

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.75 and traded as high as $5.25. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 1,817 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 million, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.
About SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
Read More: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.