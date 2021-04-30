Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGFY. Barclays started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.
Signify Health stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. Signify Health has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.78.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Signify Health stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
Read More: 52 Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.