Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGFY. Barclays started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Signify Health stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. Signify Health has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.78.

In other news, COO David Pierre acquired 13,200 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 772,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,549,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $333,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,732,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 33,300 shares of company stock worth $799,200 in the last three months.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Signify Health stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

