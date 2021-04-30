Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

PHPPY remained flat at $$27.27 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

