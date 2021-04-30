SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Down 57.8% in April

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the March 31st total of 179,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SilverSun Technologies stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. SilverSun Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies stock. Weber Alan W acquired a new position in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Weber Alan W owned about 0.22% of SilverSun Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.