Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $128.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $112.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.94.

SPG stock opened at $123.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.66. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,672,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,883,000 after buying an additional 408,670 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 281,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after acquiring an additional 27,373 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

