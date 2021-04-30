Simplex Trading LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $92,916,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV opened at $136.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $136.86.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.